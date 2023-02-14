 Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support : The Tribune India

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

A sum of Rs 175 crore was released for saying no to stubble-burning practice

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

Income support was transferred to bank accounts of farmers.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 13

Over 1 lakh farmers have been given income support of almost Rs 200 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Ludhiana district during the past five years, the government has confirmed.

However, over 13,000 peasants, who had applied under the scheme, had been denied the benefits due to their ineligibility for various reasons, officials have revealed.

Sharing details, the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, told The Tribune here on Monday that a sum of Rs 196,42,66,000 had been transferred directly in the bank accounts of as many as 1,04,849 farmers since the launch of the scheme on December 1, 2018.

He disclosed that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was a Central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Union Government and it had become operational from December 1, 2018.

Under the scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per annum in three equal instalments was provided to all landholding farmer families, which include husband, wife and minor children.

While the state government identifies the farmer families which were eligible for support as per the scheme guidelines, the fund was directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

However, there were various exclusion categories for the scheme under which 13,295 cases were declared ineligible in the district.

Under another Central scheme, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), as many as 19,882 farmers had been provided Rs 1,000 per quintal subsidy for the purchase of certified seeds for wheat crop in Ludhiana district during the current fiscal.

Initiated in 2007, RKVY was an umbrella scheme for ensuring holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors by allowing states to choose their own agriculture and allied sector development activities as per the district/state agriculture plan. The scheme had been implemented across two plan periods (11th and 12th) and was converted into a Centrally-sponsored scheme in 2014-15 also with 100 per cent Central assistance. Since 2015-16, the funding pattern of the scheme had been altered in the ratio of 60:40 between Centre and states. However, the ratio was 90:10 for North Eastern and Himalayan states and 100 per cent for Union Territories.

To save the fast depleting groundwater, as many as 828 peasants had been provided Rs 58 lakh for direct seeding of rice (DSR), in which seeds are sown in the field rather than by transplanting seedlings from the nursery, across 3,966 acres of land in the district during the current financial year. The eligible beneficiaries were given Rs 1,500 per acre of financial assistance under the scheme.

Taking the lead in checking the age-old menace of stubble burning, the farmers had been released a sum of Rs 175 crore for saying no to farm fires and opting for scientific management of crop residue through various means.

The CAO said as many as 1,473 machines of various types were provided to farmers for the harvesting of their paddy and wheat crops in the district during the past year, with which the total number of machines given for crop harvesting in Ludhiana had reached 6,977.

Recently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had hailed the efforts of the Ludhiana district administration to ensure a drastic cut in stubble-burning cases last year.

In a record of sorts, Ludhiana district had logged the lowest farm fires in three years during the Kharif, commonly known as paddy harvesting season, in 2022.

The district had recorded 2,682 stubble burning cases last season, which were 54 per cent less than 5,817 incidents of crop residue that were spotted here in 2021.

Special 'langar' that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old 'Khaira Baba' evicted
Nation
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine's
Trending
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he's dating?
World
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother's head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'
Nation
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

