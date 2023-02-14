Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 13

Over 1 lakh farmers have been given income support of almost Rs 200 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Ludhiana district during the past five years, the government has confirmed.

However, over 13,000 peasants, who had applied under the scheme, had been denied the benefits due to their ineligibility for various reasons, officials have revealed.

Sharing details, the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, told The Tribune here on Monday that a sum of Rs 196,42,66,000 had been transferred directly in the bank accounts of as many as 1,04,849 farmers since the launch of the scheme on December 1, 2018.

He disclosed that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was a Central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Union Government and it had become operational from December 1, 2018.

Under the scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per annum in three equal instalments was provided to all landholding farmer families, which include husband, wife and minor children.

While the state government identifies the farmer families which were eligible for support as per the scheme guidelines, the fund was directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

However, there were various exclusion categories for the scheme under which 13,295 cases were declared ineligible in the district.

Under another Central scheme, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), as many as 19,882 farmers had been provided Rs 1,000 per quintal subsidy for the purchase of certified seeds for wheat crop in Ludhiana district during the current fiscal.

Initiated in 2007, RKVY was an umbrella scheme for ensuring holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors by allowing states to choose their own agriculture and allied sector development activities as per the district/state agriculture plan. The scheme had been implemented across two plan periods (11th and 12th) and was converted into a Centrally-sponsored scheme in 2014-15 also with 100 per cent Central assistance. Since 2015-16, the funding pattern of the scheme had been altered in the ratio of 60:40 between Centre and states. However, the ratio was 90:10 for North Eastern and Himalayan states and 100 per cent for Union Territories.

To save the fast depleting groundwater, as many as 828 peasants had been provided Rs 58 lakh for direct seeding of rice (DSR), in which seeds are sown in the field rather than by transplanting seedlings from the nursery, across 3,966 acres of land in the district during the current financial year. The eligible beneficiaries were given Rs 1,500 per acre of financial assistance under the scheme.

Taking the lead in checking the age-old menace of stubble burning, the farmers had been released a sum of Rs 175 crore for saying no to farm fires and opting for scientific management of crop residue through various means.

The CAO said as many as 1,473 machines of various types were provided to farmers for the harvesting of their paddy and wheat crops in the district during the past year, with which the total number of machines given for crop harvesting in Ludhiana had reached 6,977.

Recently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had hailed the efforts of the Ludhiana district administration to ensure a drastic cut in stubble-burning cases last year.

In a record of sorts, Ludhiana district had logged the lowest farm fires in three years during the Kharif, commonly known as paddy harvesting season, in 2022.

The district had recorded 2,682 stubble burning cases last season, which were 54 per cent less than 5,817 incidents of crop residue that were spotted here in 2021.