Over 20 booked on assault, attempt-to-murder charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

Over 20 people have been booked for allegedly assaulting and attempting to murder two persons at Dugri, here.

The complainant, Chahatpuri of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Manakwal, alleged that when he and his friend Gopal Mahajan were present at a dairy store in Phase 1 of Dugri, the suspects armed with deadly weapons attacked them.

The complainant, Chahatpuri, alleged that the suspects vandalised shop windows and vehicle glasses during the attack before fleeing the scene.

They have been identified as Gurbir Singh of CRPF Colony in Dugri, Ajay Singh of Manakwal, Nitin of Kesar Colony, Atul Sharma of Phase II in Dugri, Khamal of Kochar Market, Shaggu, Malkit Cheema of Ludhiana and Abhishek Pathak of Qila Mohalla, Ludhiana. Besides, over 15 unidentified persons have also been booked.

The complainant alleged that Gurbir, Ajay, and Nitin, along with their associates, had arrived with the intent to murder them, driven by a long-standing grudge. He alleged that they assaulted both of them, vandalised shop windows and vehicle glasses during the attack before fleeing the scene. Gopal Mahajan, who sustained injuries, is currently receiving treatment at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana.

On Sunday, a case under Sections 307, 452, 324, 323, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Dugri police station, Dugri, against the suspect.

