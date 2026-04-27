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Home / Ludhiana / Over 20 sewer line works lying pending, same contractor allotted 26 ‘critical’ wards

Over 20 sewer line works lying pending, same contractor allotted 26 ‘critical’ wards

Asked officials of O&M wings to complete works soon or face action: Ludhiana MC chief

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:35 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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MC officials inspect the sewer line desilting work in Ludhiana. File
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Even as several sewer desilting works across the city remain incomplete for years, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s decision to allot 26 major ‘critical’ wards under a project worth Rs 38 crore to the same contractor has raised serious questions over accountability and monitoring of public works.

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Ground reports reveal that over 20 sewerage desilting works in different wards, earlier allotted to a private contractor, are still pending despite deadlines having lapsed two to three years ago. Instead of enforcing completion or initiating penal action, the civic body has again entrusted fresh high-value works to the same firm.

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In Ward 54 and 62, sewer works allotted about a year ago at a cost of Rs 46.99 lakh has seen only around 60 per cent completion so far. Similarly, in Ward 79, a project allotted on October 28, 2024, has progressed merely up to 30 per cent, with work moving at a snail’s pace.

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In Ward 86, a sewerage project allotted nearly a year ago with an estimated cost of Rs 49.45 lakh is still pending with little visible progress on the ground. Another set of works covering Ward 84, 85, 79 and 95, allotted around one-and-a-half years ago at a cost of approximately Rs 47 lakh, remains only 50 per cent complete.

The situation is equally concerning on a stretch of the Tibba Road-Tajpur Road, where a sewer line project worth Rs 43.82 lakh allotted about a year ago has achieved only 20 per cent progress. Residents in these areas continue to face issues such as choked sewer lines, overflowing drains and unhygienic conditions.

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Adding to the concerns, four new sewer projects in Zone C, allotted just a few months ago, have not even been initiated so far. No groundwork or mobilisation has been observed at these sites, raising doubts over planning and execution.

Civic experts and residents have questioned how a contractor who has failed to complete earlier assignments within stipulated timelines continues to secure fresh contracts. They pointed out that such delays not only escalate project costs but also lead to prolonged inconvenience for the public.

“The repeated allotment of works without reviewing past performance reflects poor monitoring. There must be strict accountability and time-bound completion of projects,” said Amreek Singh, a city resident.

However, MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta said: “I have directed officials of O&M wings to complete all pending works as soon as possible otherwise, strict action will be taken against the contractor”.

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