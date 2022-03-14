Over 200 attend SAI trials

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 13

Over 200 players (boys and girls) attended the selection trials for induction into the local training centre of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The three-day trials were organised recently to enrol talented players in the age group between 12 to 18 years under the sports promotion scheme of the SAI in athletics, handball and judo disciplines.

While talking about the selection process, Jasbir Singh, in-charge of the SAI Training Centre, said the first three position holders in state championships and in the PYKKA National Rural Championship and those who had represented the country in any recognised championship abroad were eligible to appear in the trials. Selected players (boys) would be registered under the residential scheme in all three sports disciplines while girls under the non-residential scheme in the judo and handball disciplines.

“Aspirants were tested to examine their motor abilities such as speed exertion, explosive strength, agility and felixibility, in addition to their endurance tests like 30-meter flying-run, standing-vertical jump, 6x10m shuttle run, ball throw test and 800m run,” he said.

He said certain specific skill tests of the sports disciplines concerned were also conducted to ascertain the potential of a player. All these tests were uniformed and compared with the set guidelines of selection criteria of the SAI norms.

Jasbir Singh said it was expected to select 15 to 20 boys under the residential scheme and 25-30 girls under the day-boarding scheme who would be provided facilities such as sports kit, lodging and boarding, education expenses, insurance cover, medical assistance, besides sports equipment and free of cost training by qualified coaches.

There is also a provision for international exposure during the course of the training as per the norms of the SAI, he clarified. The names of the selected players have been recommended for induction with the centre to the office of Director in-charge, SAI Northern Regional Centre, Zirakpur, said.

After getting approval from the regional centre, selected players would be examined for age verification by a panel of doctors from the local Civil Hospital, followed by verification of sports achievement certificates, their names would be recommended for induction with the training centre as per available seats.

The selection panel comprised Jasbir Singh, besides coaches Sourabh Kumar, Surinder Singh, Sonia, Kiran, Kanta and Ranjit Singh.