DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Over 200 cops mobilised amid flood threat in Sasrali

Over 200 cops mobilised amid flood threat in Sasrali

Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain assesses the weakening embankment and the potential flood risk in consultation with officials concerned
article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:20 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma with police personnel rush to extend help to the administration and villagers in Sasrali on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

As the flood threat became imminent at Sasrali village and panic gripped villagers, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, along with over 200 policemen, rushed to the village to extend all possible help to the administration and villagers.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said that after getting information about the imminent breach threat to the embankment at Sasrali, he immediately rushed to the village to take stock of the situation.

"To extend all possible help to the district administration and villagers there, over 200 policemen have been deployed in Sasrali. Cops from Police Lines and various other departments have been deployed to help," added CP Sharma.

Advertisement

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain also took update of the weakening bandh and the possible risk of floods from the officials concerned.

"Our policemen have already started helping the administration as they are filling sacks of sands, strengthening the embankment, helping the villagers in all respects and making all possible efforts in coordination with the district administration," maintained CP Sharma.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts