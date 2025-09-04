Over 200 cops mobilised amid flood threat in Sasrali

As the flood threat became imminent at Sasrali village and panic gripped villagers, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, along with over 200 policemen, rushed to the village to extend all possible help to the administration and villagers.

Talking to The Tribune, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said that after getting information about the imminent breach threat to the embankment at Sasrali, he immediately rushed to the village to take stock of the situation.

"To extend all possible help to the district administration and villagers there, over 200 policemen have been deployed in Sasrali. Cops from Police Lines and various other departments have been deployed to help," added CP Sharma.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain also took update of the weakening bandh and the possible risk of floods from the officials concerned.

"Our policemen have already started helping the administration as they are filling sacks of sands, strengthening the embankment, helping the villagers in all respects and making all possible efforts in coordination with the district administration," maintained CP Sharma.