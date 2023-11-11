Over 20K to pedal in nation's biggest anti-drug cycle rally

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 10

In what would be a record of sorts, over 20,000 enthusiasts will be pedalling in the country’s biggest cycle rally against the scourge of drugs being held here on November 16.

With one-week yet to go for the mega event being organised by the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police to commemorate the 108th death anniversary of Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha, the youngest freedom fighter who had laid down his life for the nation at the age of 19 in 1915, over 15,000 cyclists have already registered themselves for participation in the one-of-its-kind initiative.

Over 20,000 cyclists paddling for 13-km in Ludhiana will create a national record as it will be the highest participated cycle rally for any cause in the entire country so far.

Besides Sarabha, the event will also commemorate great martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Udham Singh. For the purpose, the cyclists from five different national memorials of the martyrs will bring along the sacred soil, with which five saplings under different themes will be planted here as a mark of remembrance.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, told The Tribune, here on Friday that the Commissionerate Police had coordinated with educational, social, business, trade and other organisations to spread awareness about the initiative and ensure maximum participation in the event.

Christened as “Youth against drugs”, the cycle rally will take off from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus here at 7 am on Thursday and after criss-crossing 13-km distance through various roads and flyovers, it will culminate at the same spot.

Sidhu, who is the brain behind the initiative as he had already organised such events in the past during his postings at other places in the state, said so far, the biggest cycle rally for a cause of drugs had not witnessed the participation of more than 10-11,000 cyclists. “Our endeavour is to make it the biggest with the target of 20,000 cyclists taking over roads and streets of Ludhiana to spread awareness against drugs and commemorate the great sacrifice of Sarabha,” the CP expressed while stating that in view of the overwhelming response, the number of participants will surely breach the target figure and touch an unexpected high.

He said the salient feature of the event would be the participation of cyclists from the sacred lands of great martyrs – Sarabha near Ludhiana, Sukhdev’s native place in Ludhiana, Udham Singh from Sunam, National Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala and Bhagat Singh memorial in Khatkar Kalan. “They will be bringing sacred soil from all five places/ memorials, which will be used to plant five saplings on the PAU campus as a lifetime remembrance to apprise the young and future generations about the supreme sacrifice of our martyrs for the motherland,” Sidhu said.

Each sapling will be dedicated to a great martyr and will be labelled as “trees of promise, hope, harmony, unity and wisdom”.

JCP Saumya Mishra, who is among senior officers supervising arrangements for the event, said meetings had already been done with principals of 400 private and 55 government schools, Indian Medical Association (IMA), zonal managers of 25 banks, women entrepreneurs, NGOs, cyclist associations and other sections of society.

“With over 15,000 registrations already done, more enthusiasts are pouring in continuously,” she said while mentioning that almost 4,000-odd police personnel from Ludhiana will also pedal along with other participants in the rally.

Meanwhile, painting competitions were conducted in all local schools as part of the awareness campaign for the event and winners were given 25 bicycles as awards.

Saumya said all participants would be given jerseys, medals, certificates and refreshments.

“While registration is mandatory for getting a certificate, it is not mandatory for participation in the rally,” she clarified while hoping that several cyclists would also join the event sans registrations.

“There will be music, selfie points, signature boards and many more attractions to motivate the participants,” the JCP revealed while sharing that the enthusiasts from all walks of life were already contributing through videos to motivate more and more people to participate in the cycle rally. “Leading bicycle manufacturers have also committed to participate and even provide bicycles to those, who want to participate but are not having bicycles,” Saumya said.

Push to industry

Ludhiana being the biggest cycling hub of India with maximum bicycle manufacturers of leading brands has also started witnessing sudden spurt in the sale of bicycles with several enthusiasts keen on participation in the mega event coming out to buy their favourite modern day bicycles. “We have seen an increase of up to 25-30 per cent in our sales in the past week,” a local dealer, Anoop Singh, said, adding that most of the retail buyers coming were citing the cycle rally as the reason for buying new bicycles.

Discounts galore

To promote the event and ensure that nobody keen to participate remains without a bicycle, most of the local manufacturers and dealers have offered big discounts on their favourite brands. “In some cases, we have even sold bicycles on a par our cost so that the buyer did not go without a bicycle,” a manufacturer, Satnam Singh, said.

Pro-environment, health push

The cycle rally will also spread awareness about clean environment and promote cycling, which, in turn, will help reduce pollution caused by the use of vehicles and also improve fitness of the users. “We will encourage the participants to make optimum utilisation of their bicycles and make a routine of their lives to help save the environment and keep themselves fit,” the CP said, adding that several environmentalists and fitness experts had also come forward to support the event.

‘Youth Against Drugs motto’

“Our endeavour is to keep the youth against drugs and motivate them to lead a healthy and happy life by contributing to the environment protection as well. “Nashai kise nu kehan nahi dena, nasha Punjab vich rehan nahi dena” (Will not let anyone be called an addict, Punjab will be freed of drugs) is the motto of the event,” said Mandeep Singh Sidhu, CP.

CM, top cop likely to join rally

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav are among dignitaries likely to join the mega event.