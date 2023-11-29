Over 250 delegates take part in national meet on neurophysiology

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

A three-day national conference on Neurophysiology was organised at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The conference, organised by the Department of Neurology of DMCH, saw the participation of over 250 delegates from all over the country.

The session on the third day was on "the sleep workshop", which was conducted by Dr Manvir Bhatia, neurologist and sleep specialist from New Delhi. She organised a hands-on workshop for the diagnosis and management of various sleep disorders.

Dr Gagandeep Singh, department head of Neurology, the three-day national conference was the first of its kind and saw the participation of renowned neurologists, neurosurgeons, physicians and technicians. This academic extravaganza provided knowledge and skill needed to perform all types of sleep studies.

Dr Rajinder Bansal from the Department of Neurology apprised those present about the importance of sleep and different sleep problems likes insomnia, sleeplessness, snoring, frightening dreams, sleep apnoea and daytime sleepiness and fatigue.

Dr Birinder Paul, associate professor with the Department of Neurology, added that sleep problems are widely prevalent in the community but are underdiagnosed and lead to poor quality of life. This workshop will help physicians in helping them make the right diagnosis, said Dr Paul.

Dr Dhananjay Gupta, assistant professor, Department of Neurology, conducted a hands-on training workshop on the use of BPAP and CPAP machines, which was attended by more than 50 technicians.

Various discussions, case studies and hands-on workshops made this conference highly interactive.