Over 250 judokas take part in c'ship

Ludhiana, November 21
Over 250 judokas took part in the one-day Ludhiana District Sub-Junior and Cadet Judo Championship held at the multipurpose indoor hall of Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday.
Rajinder Sharma, president, Ludhiana District Judo Association, gave away prizes to the winners. Office-bearers of the association Sanjay Sharma, Rajwinder Singh, Joga Singh, Harmeet Singh Walia, Sanjiv Kumar and coaches Parveen Thakur and Navdeep Jindal were present there.
