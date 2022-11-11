Over 3,000 take part in legal awareness camp

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 10

In order to create awareness about the different welfare schemes run by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) as well as different departments of state government, a mega legal awareness camp was organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in association with district administration at CT Univerity, Ferozepur Road, Sidhwan Khurd.

Additional Session Judge Raj Kumar Garg accompanied by ADJ Dr Ajit Atri, CJM Sumit Makkar, ADC Anita Darshi, CT University Vice-chancellor Dr Satish Kumar, Principal Dr Simranjeet Kaur Gill inaugurated the camp.

He said the importance of mediation & reconciliation centre set up at the District Courts complex for settlement of disputes amicably.

DLSA Secretary-cum-CJM Raman Sharma said the camp witnessed overwhelming response in which around 3,000 people participated.

Different stalls were put up by the officials from Labour Department, Red Cross, Revenue Department, Punjab Roadways, Women & Child Wefare department, PSPCL, Food & Civil Supplies Department, Employment Department and Agricultural Department participated in the camp to answer the queries of people and extending help in solving their problems.

DLSA secretary Raman Sharma urged the people to explore the possibility of settlement of cases through National Lok-Adalat scheduled for November 12 at the court complex.

The disputes resolved through Lok Adalat not only brings an end to the long-standing dispute but also puts an end to litigation as no appeal lies against the award, added DLSA secretary.