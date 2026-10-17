Over 3 kg heroin seized from injured biker

The Division Number 2 police have seized 3.697 kg of heroin from a motorcycle-borne man who was admitted to the Ludhiana Civil Hospital following a road accident on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Niranjan Singh (30) of Khehra Bet village in the Ladhowal area, was seriously injured after his motorcycle was reportedly hit by a speeding truck.

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According to the police, he was travelling from Phillaur towards the Ladhowal toll barrier when the accident occurred. He was taken to a hospital in Phillaur and was later shifted to the Ludhiana Civil Hospital.

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The case came to light when the hospital authorities informed the police about the unidentified accident victim. As the police tried to establish his identity and locate his family members, they checked the bag he was carrying.

The search allegedly led to the recovery of 3.697 kg of heroin, following which a case was registered against him.

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Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO, Division Number 2 police station, said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was also registered in the past against the suspect.

Police records showed that the Nawanshahr police had arrested him in 2024 after allegedly recovering 7 gm of heroin from his possession. He was later released on bail in December 2025.

The police said the man was currently in a critical condition and not in a position to be questioned.

“Once he regains consciousness, we will question him to find out from where the heroin was sourced and whether he was working with anyone else,” the SHO said.