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Home / Ludhiana / Over 30 fruit growers attend agri university training in Hoshiarpur

Over 30 fruit growers attend agri university training in Hoshiarpur

PAU organised the programme under the National Horticulture Mission

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The training was conducted by the PAU’s Department of Fruit Science.
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At least 33 fruit growers on Friday attended a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) training programme in Hoshiarpur.

The training was conducted by the PAU’s Department of Fruit Science in collaboration with the Farm Advisory Service Centre (FASC), Hoshiarpur. It focused on the management of fruit drop in citrus with special reference to fruit-piercing moths.

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The programme was organised under the National Horticulture Mission to acquaint citrus growers with the latest scientific technologies for managing fruit drop.

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Department of Fruit Science principal entomologist (fruits) Sandeep Singh was the organising secretary for the training. He delivered a lecture on the integrated management of fruit-piercing moths, a major concern for citrus growers in the Kandi region. He advised growers to adopt management practices recommended by the PAU for effective and timely control of the pest.

Department of Fruit Science entomologist (fruits) Rajwinder Kaur Sandhu elaborated on the management of fruit drop caused by fruit flies and discussed recommended management practices.

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Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma from the FASC apprised the participants of fruit-fly incidence in citrus and explained methods for proper identification and timely management, particularly during the rainy season.

Charanjeet Kaur highlighted the importance of effective weed management in orchards, noting that weeds can serve as alternative hosts for several insect pests.

Bahowal Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) assistant professor (plant protection) Prabhjot Kaur briefed the growers about the activities of the centre and highlighted the importance of beekeeping in orchards.

Indira Devi discussed the causes and management of physiological fruit drop in citrus. In an interactive session, Sandhu coordinated discussions between the experts, horticulture development officers and growers. The participants raised various field-related queries.

The citrus growers were also provided with books on fruit cultivation and management.

According to Department of Fruit Science head HS Rattanpal, the training will help citrus growers in timely identification and integrated management of fruit-piercing moths. He said the management technology for the pest was recently recommended by the university.

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