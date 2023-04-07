Over 30 per cent of land acquisition fund in Pb unused, Gadkari tells RS

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 6

Over 30 per cent of the fund earmarked for the acquisition of land for the national highways in Punjab has not been utilised, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora of AAP, Gadkari said that Rs 1,3281.03 crore has been spent by the National Highways Authority of India (NRAI) in the state in the last five years. The Minister added that Rs 6036.90 crore has not yet been utilised as the NRAI is waiting to get possession of the land.

Ludhiana-based textile businessman Arora said that the national highways played a very important role in the economic and social development of a state by enabling efficient movement of freight and passengers, and improving access to the markets.

Arora asked the Punjab farmers to cooperate with the NHAI in the smooth acquisition of land for the national highways projects. He added that some projects in Punjab were getting delayed due to issues in the land acquisition process. Arora said that some farmers resisted in giving up their land under the misconception that they would get meagre compensation, whereas the fact was that the land for development of the national highways and associated purposes was acquired under Section 3 of the National Highways Act, 1956, and compensation was determined in accordance with the First Schedule of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013.

He said that the farmers of the state must understand that further development of basic road infrastructure was the need of the hour in view of growing needs for transportation due to a rise in economic and other activities.