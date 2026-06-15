Over 3,700 sit for Punjab Agricultural University entrance exam in Ludhiana

More than 3,700 students sat for the common entrance test (CET) on Sunday for admissions to various undergraduate courses at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

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According to information shared by PAU Registrar Rishipal Singh, a total of 4,267 candidates had applied for the test, of which 3,703 appeared. He said 566 seats in undergraduate courses are up for grabs for the academic session 2026-27.

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Singh added male candidates comprised 46.12 per cent of the examinees and female candidates accounted for the remaining 53.88 percent.

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To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, 16 centres were set up, including six outside the university campus.

The CET is a crucial step for aspirants seeking entry into the diverse undergraduate programmes at the PAU, reflecting competitive spirit and the university’s preparedness to manage large-scale examinations, he added.