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Home / Ludhiana / Over 3,700 sit for Punjab Agricultural University entrance exam in Ludhiana

Over 3,700 sit for Punjab Agricultural University entrance exam in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:48 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Aspirants during the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses at the PAU.
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More than 3,700 students sat for the common entrance test (CET) on Sunday for admissions to various undergraduate courses at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

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According to information shared by PAU Registrar Rishipal Singh, a total of 4,267 candidates had applied for the test, of which 3,703 appeared. He said 566 seats in undergraduate courses are up for grabs for the academic session 2026-27.

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Singh added male candidates comprised 46.12 per cent of the examinees and female candidates accounted for the remaining 53.88 percent.

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To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, 16 centres were set up, including six outside the university campus.

The CET is a crucial step for aspirants seeking entry into the diverse undergraduate programmes at the PAU, reflecting competitive spirit and the university’s preparedness to manage large-scale examinations, he added.

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