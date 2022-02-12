Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

The Ludhiana unit of the BJP organised a convention of presidents of the BJP Shakti Kendras at Guru Nanak Bhawan here today.

The convention was attended by Meenakshi Lekhi, president, BJP, Ludhiana, Pushpinder Singal, MP Anil Ferozia, other senior leaders and dignitaries from other states.

The BJP executive has prepared a strategy for strengthening the BJP Shakti Kendras. Over 375 persons attended the convention today.

The leaders asked the participants to make sure that workers at the booth level work in a smooth manner. They said if they work smoothly, shakti kendras would be strengthened.

Lekhi said information about programmes initiated by the Central Government should be told to the masses and it would be possible only with the support of booth-level workers. —

#meenakshi lekhi