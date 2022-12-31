Over 3K cops to guard city on New Year’s Eve

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

The Ludhiana Police have made adequate security arrangements to maintain the law and order situation during the celebrations on New Year’s Eve in the industrial hub. Even clear instructions have been issued to the entire police force to deal with revellers strictly.

Talking to The Tribune, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the city police had made a special plan to ensure peaceful celebrations on New Year’s Eve in the city. “As many as 30 gazetted officers have been assigned areas to keep a tab on revellers, safety and security of the residents celebrating the New Year. These 30 officials will supervise more than 3,000 police personnel, who will also be on duty on New Year’s Eve. The police do not want to create a hurdle in the celebrations and want full cooperation from the residents. They should hold celebrations without taking the law into their own hands,” added Sidhu.

The Police Commissioner said around 190 police vehicles would also be in the field for patrolling or for chasing purpose depending upon the situation. “This time apart from already available vehicles with the Ludhiana Police, some more vehicles which are available with the police, but were not being used for policing purpose, will also be in the field for better policing,” asserted Sidhu.

Talking about the security scenario, CP Sidhu said cops would also be deployed at vital installations in the city so that no anti-social or any criminal elements dare create any tension in the city. A late night meeting with all officials and SHOs of all police stations was also conducted for chalking out a safety and security plan for the city on December 31.

