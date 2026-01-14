DT
Over 40 devotees fall ill after consuming 'prasad' at Ludhiana gurdwara, probe on

Over 40 devotees fall ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at Ludhiana gurdwara, probe on

They were hospitalised with symptoms like vomiting and loose motions

Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:39 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
The devotees who fell ill after eating 'prasad' at Ludhiana gurdwara in the hospital. Photo: ASHWANI DHIMAN
Around 40-45 devotees fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at a gurdwara in Ludhiana’s Ayali Kalan area on Makar Sankranti. They were hospitalised with symptoms like vomiting and loose motions.

The incident happened at Gurdwara Sahib in Ayali Khurd, where a ‘langar’ was organised for the occasion. The health department and police are investigating, suspecting the ‘halwa’ served as ‘prasad’ might be the cause.

“Once doctors provide a clear picture, we will be able to comment further. However, the responsible persons will not be spared. The condition of the patients is stated to be stable,” the SHO concerned said.

Patients, including seniors, women, and kids, are stable now. One patient, Manjit Kaur, said she took ‘prasad’ home, and everyone who ate it got ill.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

