Over 40 devotees fall ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at Ludhiana gurdwara, probe on

Around 40-45 devotees fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at a gurdwara in Ludhiana’s Ayali Kalan area on Makar Sankranti. They were hospitalised with symptoms like vomiting and loose motions.

The incident happened at Gurdwara Sahib in Ayali Khurd, where a ‘langar’ was organised for the occasion. The health department and police are investigating, suspecting the ‘halwa’ served as ‘prasad’ might be the cause.

“Once doctors provide a clear picture, we will be able to comment further. However, the responsible persons will not be spared. The condition of the patients is stated to be stable,” the SHO concerned said.

Patients, including seniors, women, and kids, are stable now. One patient, Manjit Kaur, said she took ‘prasad’ home, and everyone who ate it got ill.