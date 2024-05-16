Over 40 trains cancelled, 55 diverted

Ludhiana, May 15
The farmers’ protest at Shambhu has entered 93rd day today. Owing to the ongoing protest, the trains continue to run late, are diverted and even cancelled. As many as 40 trains were cancelled by the Railways today. Passengers and industrialists continue to face a lot of inconvenience. Though many of them were able to get messages by the Railways on mobile phones, the passengers still are not able reach their respective destinations in desired time.
Some of the major trains which got cancelled include — 14033 Jammu Mail - Delhi to Shri Vaishno Devi Katra,14507 Fazilka Intercity Express - Delhi Junction to Fazilka,14681 New Delhi -Jalandhar,12497 Shane Punjab - New Delhi to Amritsar, 22429 Pathankot Express - Delhi to Pathankot, 12459 Amritsar Intercity Express - New Delhi to Amritsar and 12053 Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express - Haridwar to Amritsar
Besides, several other trains from Amritsar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Kalka, Jakhal, Churu and Sirsa were also cancelled.
Over 55 trains were diverted today and were reaching their destinations late by two to five hours.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bodies of retired general manager of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The bodies, which were in a 'decomposed state', are taken to...
ED can’t arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: Supreme Court
The bench says when an accused appears before a court in pur...
Arvind Kejriwal avoids question on Swati Maliwal controversy
At a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday, ...