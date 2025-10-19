DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Over 400 cops ensure smooth traffic movement in city

Over 400 cops ensure smooth traffic movement in city

Special steps taken in busy areas such as Chaura Bazaar, Ghumar Mandi

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A policeman manages traffic near Clock Tower in Ludhiana on Saturday. Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

The traffic police have got into action mode to deal with increasing crowd and traffic jams in markets before Diwali. Over 12 major markets and roads of the city have been identified and efforts have been started to improve the traffic system there in the ongoing festive season. Senior traffic police officials are in the fields to improve the traffic flow.

Advertisement

The police have taken special steps in busy areas such as Chaura Bazaar, Ghumar Mandi, Cracker market, Sarabha Nagar, Haibowal main market, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Gurh Mandi and Saban Bazaar. More than 400 policemen and traffic personnel have been deployed on duty under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma and ADCP (Traffic) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal. The officials themselves are going to the field and listening to problems of shopkeepers and other residents.

Advertisement

It is learnt that due to traffic congestion caused by four-wheelers in Chaura Bazaar, entry of such vehicles has been restricted from Girja Ghar Chowk to Chaura Bazaar. The shopkeepers have been instructed not to store goods outside their establishments. Similar rules have been implemented in Kitab Bazaar and Bijli Market.

Advertisement

Police sources said deployment of police personnel had been increased to control traffic in Ghumar Mandi and Aarti Chowk. People had also been urged to park their vehicles in designated parking areas. Police officials were also conducting foot patrolling in some markets to ensure that traffic movement remain smooth and commuters did not face any inconvenience.

Traffic police officials on Saturday also inspected all firecracker markets, including Dana Mandi. Vehicles will be parked outside the markets to avoid traffic jams. ACP (Traffic) Jatin Bansal and ACP (Traffic) Gurdev Singh have been daily visiting the markets to check the traffic movement.

Advertisement

A traffic official requesting anonymity said: “Our leave have been cancelled due to the festive season, we are discharging duty from 8 am to 9 pm these days. We are happy to serve residents so that they did not face any inconvenience on roads and markets.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts