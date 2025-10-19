Over 400 cops ensure smooth traffic movement in city

The traffic police have got into action mode to deal with increasing crowd and traffic jams in markets before Diwali. Over 12 major markets and roads of the city have been identified and efforts have been started to improve the traffic system there in the ongoing festive season. Senior traffic police officials are in the fields to improve the traffic flow.

The police have taken special steps in busy areas such as Chaura Bazaar, Ghumar Mandi, Cracker market, Sarabha Nagar, Haibowal main market, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Gurh Mandi and Saban Bazaar. More than 400 policemen and traffic personnel have been deployed on duty under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma and ADCP (Traffic) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal. The officials themselves are going to the field and listening to problems of shopkeepers and other residents.

It is learnt that due to traffic congestion caused by four-wheelers in Chaura Bazaar, entry of such vehicles has been restricted from Girja Ghar Chowk to Chaura Bazaar. The shopkeepers have been instructed not to store goods outside their establishments. Similar rules have been implemented in Kitab Bazaar and Bijli Market.

Police sources said deployment of police personnel had been increased to control traffic in Ghumar Mandi and Aarti Chowk. People had also been urged to park their vehicles in designated parking areas. Police officials were also conducting foot patrolling in some markets to ensure that traffic movement remain smooth and commuters did not face any inconvenience.

Traffic police officials on Saturday also inspected all firecracker markets, including Dana Mandi. Vehicles will be parked outside the markets to avoid traffic jams. ACP (Traffic) Jatin Bansal and ACP (Traffic) Gurdev Singh have been daily visiting the markets to check the traffic movement.

A traffic official requesting anonymity said: “Our leave have been cancelled due to the festive season, we are discharging duty from 8 am to 9 pm these days. We are happy to serve residents so that they did not face any inconvenience on roads and markets.”