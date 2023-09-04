Over 5,000 appear in CDS, NDA exams

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

Over 5,000 candidates appeared in the examinations for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and National Defence Academy (NDA) here today.

As many as 1,553 students appeared in the CDS exam, of which 639 appeared in the morning session, 642 in the noon and 272 in the evening session. Meanwhile, 4,138 candidates appeared in the NDA exam —2,076 in the morning and 2,062 in the evening session.

Examinations for the CDS and NDA that were conducted by the UPSC were held under the supervision of the district administration here. A huge rush of candidates, accompanied by their parents, was seen outside the 13 centres. The CDS exam held in five centres while the NDA exam was held in eight centres.

#Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #National Defence Academy NDA