Over 55K attend industry expo in Sahnewal

The Intext Expo came to a close on Monday with the total footfall over the event exceeding 55,000, organisers said. They said the expo was a key platform for industry professionals, manufacturers and buyers to meet under one roof.

Advertisement

The exhibitors expressed satisfaction regarding the quality and seriousness of the visitors. They said the expo offered sound business generation, good enquiries, promising leads and a positive market response.

Advertisement

The visitors echoed the sentiment and said expo had an impressive range of innovative designs and diversity on display. Professionals, entrepreneurs and buyers appreciated the layout and the opportunity to meet the manufacturers that the event offered.

Advertisement

The expo served as a catalyst for industrial growth and collaboration in the region, the organisers said, adding that enthusiastic participation all stakeholders transformed the venue into a place for strong business engagement and robust institutional support. The organisers expressed gratitude for the state government and the local administration.