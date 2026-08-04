Over 600 agriculture varsity students attend personality development workshop

Under the Deeksharambh (Student Induction Programme), a special workshop was organised for newly admitted students at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

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On the first day of the programme, a special lecture was held at the Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium under the patronage of the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, PAU. Organised by the PAU unit of the Atam Pargas Social Welfare Council, the session aimed to inspire students to develop into truthful, responsible and socially conscious individuals.

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The keynote speaker, Dr Jaswinder Singh, Lecturer at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Kalyan (Patiala), and a National Award recipient, delivered an engaging lecture on the theme, “Be selfless, not selfish.”

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More than 600 students enthusiastically participated in the programme and were inspired to rise above personal interests to contribute towards building a prosperous society. Through interactive mathematics and science demonstrations, Dr Jaswinder Singh encouraged students to cultivate positive values and embrace truthfulness. He motivated them to express their views confidently, learn actively from their teachers and share knowledge with their peers.

Asst Prof Dr Jaspreet Kauri, Secretary of the Atam Pargas PAU unit, encouraged students to participate in the weekly personality development classes held every Wednesday at Gurdwara Sahib, PAU, from 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.