Over 600 surgeons attend national conference

Ludhiana has emerged as a hub for surgical learning and innovation with the commencement of PUNJ SURG 2026, the two-day annual conference of the Punjab State Chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), at Club Nirvana on October 31. The conference will conclude on November 1.

More than 600 surgeons from across the country, along with nearly 150 national and international experts, are participating in the event. Delegates from SAARC countries, including Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, are also attending.

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A major highlight is the simultaneous organisation of nine hands-on surgical workshops at prominent hospitals across Ludhiana. Around 150-200 postgraduate residents and young surgeons are receiving practical training in advanced procedures, including robotic surgery using the Da Vinci system, laser treatment for varicose veins, diabetic foot management, laparoscopic hernia repair and upper GI endoscopy.

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The scientific programme includes panel discussions, masterclasses and keynote lectures covering gastro-surgery, oncology, breast surgery and urology.