Over 600 take part in walkathon

Ludhiana, October 30
The 8th Annual Cancer Awareness Walkathon was organised in the city on Sunday, by Can Fight Cancer, an NGO that spreads awareness against cancer.
The event witnessed more than 600 participants walk together.
The theme of the year’s walkathon was “I walk to bring comfort, reduce fears and impact lives of those who are not so lucky”.
The walk started from the government school, Ayali Khurd and moved to Golf Links and finally culminated on Baranhara Road.
