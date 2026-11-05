Over 6,000 from Ludhiana dist attended Sangrur rally, claims Congress

Over 6,000 Congress supporters from Ludhiana district attended Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur on Wednesday, party leaders claimed. Although party leaders were expected to mobilise at least 1,000 people from each Assembly constituency for the rally, rural constituencies such as Gill, Dakha, Jagraon, Raikot and Sahnewal contributed larger crowds.

Party leaders described the rally as a united show of strength. “Had the rally been held after Diwali, it would have attracted a larger crowd,” said a Congress leader. Another senior leader from an urban constituency termed the rally successful.“Though we were expected to mobilise at least 1,000 people from each constituency, it is difficult to convince people in urban areas. Still, we were able to mobilise around 2,000 people from urban areas,” the leader said.

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The rural population showed considerable enthusiasm for Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur. Long queues of vehicles were seen on the Sangrur-Malerkotla road, which witnessed heavy traffic due to the rush.