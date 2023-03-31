Over 67,000 property owners yet to pay tax

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

With March 31 as the last date to submit property tax without incurring additional penalties, over 67,000 property owners in the city have yet to pay the tax for the current financial year (2022-23).

According to the available records with MC officials, there are approximately 2.3 lakh taxable properties in the city, of which over 67,000 property owners are yet to pay their tax. Those who fail to pay the tax by March 31 will be subject to 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest on their payments.

The officials said residents could avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year by September 30. No penalty was imposed on payment of tax from October 1 to December 31. However, from January 1 to March 31, a 10 per cent penalty is imposed. If residents fail to pay their tax for the current year by March 31, the penalty increases to 20 per cent and an 18 per cent annual interest is also imposed.

Municipal Corporation Superintendent Vivek Verma said the civic body had kept suvidha centres open during government holidays, including Thursday (March 30), to facilitate the public in submitting their tax on time. Heavy rush was witnessed at the centres, and text messages were being sent to residents who were yet to pay their tax.

Strict action would be taken against those who fail to pay on time, he said.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to residents to pay their tax on time to avoid penalties.

The MC Commissioner also mentioned that they could submit their tax online at mcludhiana.gov.in to avoid standing in long queues at the Municipal Corporation zonal suvidha centres.