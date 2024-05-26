Over 80% C-section deliveries in 1 year, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon seeks record from hospital

Ludhiana, may 25
Cracking a whip on a private hospital for conducting more c-section deliveries than normal deliveries in a span of one year, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon has sought record from a local hospital. At Bhawari Hospital, 82.5 per cent of the deliveries were done through c-section during the last financial year. Many cases of hospitals doing c-section deliveries instead of normal deliveries have come forward in the past also. The latest case that caught the eye of Civil Surgeon, Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, is regarding Bhawari Hospital located in Payal Block of Ludhiana.
After going through the record of the hospital it came forward that from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, the hospital has done 229 deliveries out of which 189 has been done through c-section that amounts to 82.5 per cent of the total cases. Seeing high number of c-sections being done in this hospital, Civil Surgeon, Dr Aulakh has asked the hospital authorities to submit record of the deliveries done in the hospital in the year 2023 and 2024 with him by May 27. The Civil Surgeon said there are certain conditions under which c-section is done but the trend has been observed that hospitals indulge in doing c-section just to mint money.
