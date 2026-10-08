Over 84K MT of paddy arrives in Ludhiana grain markets

The arrival and purchase of paddy is in full swing in Ludhiana district’s grain markets. According to official figures shared by the Punjab Mandi Board, a total of 84,949.88 metric tonnes of paddy has arrived in Ludhiana mandis.

Highest produce has arrived at Khanna mandi, which stands at 31,740.50 metric tonnes. Of the total produce arrived at various mandis, 79,083.42 metric tonnes has been purchased so far and 23,895.98 metric tonnes of the sold produce has been lifted and 69.78 per cent is still to be lifted.

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Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Punjab, Lal Chand Kataruchak, on Wednesday reviewed paddy procurement arrangements at the Jagraon grain market.

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The minister said during the paddy procurement season 2026-27, a target of procuring 180 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been fixed and the farmers’ crop was being purchased at Rs 2,461 per quintal.

He said a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 42,786.68 crore had been released by the RBI for paddy procurement, ensuring immediate and hassle-free payment to farmers after purchase.

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He said bardana had also reached the mandis.

Kataruchak assured that the state government would procure every single grain of the crop and no one would be allowed to bring paddy from other states into state mandis. He said no difficulty would be allowed to be faced by farmers and arhtiyas during the procurement season.

He said payment for the procured crop was being made into the farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours.

Regarding stubble management, he said saving Punjab’s water, air and land from pollution was everyone’s shared responsibility. He also expressed hope that farmers would not burn stubble.

The paddy procurement is going on smoothly throughout the state and 8.50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has arrived in grain markets of Punjab, of which 7.50 lakh metric tonnes has been procured by various government procurement agencies.