DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Over 84K MT of paddy arrives in Ludhiana grain markets

Over 84K MT of paddy arrives in Ludhiana grain markets

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The arrival and purchase of paddy is in full swing in grain markets of Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

The arrival and purchase of paddy is in full swing in Ludhiana district’s grain markets. According to official figures shared by the Punjab Mandi Board, a total of 84,949.88 metric tonnes of paddy has arrived in Ludhiana mandis.

Highest produce has arrived at Khanna mandi, which stands at 31,740.50 metric tonnes. Of the total produce arrived at various mandis, 79,083.42 metric tonnes has been purchased so far and 23,895.98 metric tonnes of the sold produce has been lifted and 69.78 per cent is still to be lifted.

Advertisement

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Punjab, Lal Chand Kataruchak, on Wednesday reviewed paddy procurement arrangements at the Jagraon grain market.

Advertisement

The minister said during the paddy procurement season 2026-27, a target of procuring 180 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been fixed and the farmers’ crop was being purchased at Rs 2,461 per quintal.

He said a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 42,786.68 crore had been released by the RBI for paddy procurement, ensuring immediate and hassle-free payment to farmers after purchase.

Advertisement

He said bardana had also reached the mandis.

Kataruchak assured that the state government would procure every single grain of the crop and no one would be allowed to bring paddy from other states into state mandis. He said no difficulty would be allowed to be faced by farmers and arhtiyas during the procurement season.

He said payment for the procured crop was being made into the farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours.

Regarding stubble management, he said saving Punjab’s water, air and land from pollution was everyone’s shared responsibility. He also expressed hope that farmers would not burn stubble.

The paddy procurement is going on smoothly throughout the state and 8.50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has arrived in grain markets of Punjab, of which 7.50 lakh metric tonnes has been procured by various government procurement agencies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts