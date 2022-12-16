Over 900-kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin destroyed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

The drug disposal committee of the Ludhiana police on Thursday destroyed huge quantity of drugs recovered by the police from smugglers in different cases.

The quantity of the destroyed drugs included 984 kg of poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin, 1 kg of ganja and 214-gm smack. The contrabands, including 445 gm of powder, seized as part of the 43 cases registered across police stations in Ludhiana city were consigned to flames.

The committee is headed by Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Sra along with others.

Pointing out that vigil against drug peddling had been stepped up in the past nine months, the top cop said the Ludhiana police had launched a

mission to eradicate the drug menace from the industrial hub.

Youngsters were being forced into the illegal trade by anti-social elements, he said while exhorting society to proactively assist authorities in the vital cause. The drive against drugs would be further intensified in the city, the Commissioner of Police said.

Rural police disposed of 151-kg poppy husk

The Ludhiana rural police have also destroyed 151 kg of poppy husk, 2 kg of charas, 60 gm of heroin, 80 gm of drug powder, 6,560 intoxicating tablets, 30 capsules, Superintendent of police (SSP), Ludhiana Rural, Harjeet Singh said. The SSP added that these drugs were seized in 31 smuggling cases registered in the past by the Ludhiana rural police.