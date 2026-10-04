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Home / Ludhiana / Over Rs 1,500 one-way taxi fare from Ludhiana to Halwara airport irks flyers

Over Rs 1,500 one-way taxi fare from Ludhiana to Halwara airport irks flyers

Commuters allege taxi ‘mafia’ not letting e-hailing services pick up passengers for the Ludhiana to Halwara route

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:17 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Flyers are taking to social media to air their grievances regarding the alleged overcharging by taxi operators. File Photo
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One-way taxi fares ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 from Ludhiana to Halwara have become a cause of concern for passengers flying out of or into the Halwara International Airport, who allege the authorities are overlooking the rampant overcharging.

According to the commuters, the taxi ‘mafia’ is overcharging them and preventing e-cab hailing services, like Uber and Ola, from picking up passengers on the route.

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Airing his concerns on social media platform X, a commuter said the situation is such that he might prefer to use alternative flying options, such as the airports in Amritsar or Chandigarh.

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In a post on his X account, Sameer Kaushal termed the experience “troubling”.

“A group of taxi drivers presenting themselves as union members were demanding fares as high as four times the normal rates. The other taxi services—Uber, Ola and ride-sharing drivers—were prevented from serving the passengers. It is certainly not how a modern airport should function. Passengers deserve choice, transparency and reasonable fares. If it will continue to be the case, why would passengers not prefer to travel from Chandigarh and Amritsar?” Kaushal said in the post.

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Residents allege the overcharging has been rampant ever since services started from the Halwara International Airport. Now, an increasing number of people are taking to social media platforms to raise their grievances.

The authorities have also failed to come up with a solution for the issue.

Calls made to three local taxi drivers, asking them about bookings for travelling to the Halwara airport, confirmed the allegations as all three drivers quoted one-way fares between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800. A one-way ticket for flying from Halwara to Delhi or back ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500.

Ankur Mahajan, a chartered accountant (CA) who is a frequent traveller, said such situations bring a “bad name” to the airport.

“The political parties and authorities should take interest in the working of the airport. They must conduct visits and take stock of issues being faced by passengers. We don’t want the airport to meet the same fate as the one in Sahnewal,” Mahajan added.

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