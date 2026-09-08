DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Over six months after nod, Ludhiana MC yet to procure five fogging machines

Over six months after nod, Ludhiana MC yet to procure five fogging machines

Machines approved under MPLADS were to be used in Ward 93, Ludhiana

article_Author
Sukhpal Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:21 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The five machines estimated to cost around Rs 3.12 lakh were sanctioned on the recommendation of Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Advertisement

More than six months after the Municipal Corporation (MC) prepared an estimate for five fogging machines sanctioned under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the equipment intended for Ward 93 is yet to be procured.

Congress councillor Bhupinder Kaur has taken up the issue with the authorities, alleging the proposal is pending at the MC-level despite administrative approval.

Advertisement

The five machines estimated to cost around Rs 3.12 lakh were sanctioned on the recommendation of MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The estimate was prepared by the MC executive engineer (workshop) in February.

Advertisement

An MC official, requesting not to be named, said the proposal was prepared and forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner (DC). He was, however, not aware of its present status.

“I will have to check the status before I can comment on the matter,” the official said.

Advertisement

Councillor Bhupinder questioned why the proposal had not yet been placed before the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC). She argued that the delay was concerning as the machines were meant for a public-health requirement and funds for the project had already been sanctioned.

Bhupinder expressed concern that the delay could hamper preventive measures against vector-borne diseases, including dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

In a representation, she urged the authorities to place the proposal before the F&CC without further delay and complete the procurement within seven days. She also sought an inquiry into the reasons for the pendency and fixing of responsibility, if any, for the delay.

The issue has also posed questions over the implementation of other MPLADS works in the area. The councillor referred to an earlier proposal for the installation of a tubewell under the scheme, claiming the work had faced delays and required intervention by senior officials.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts