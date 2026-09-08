Over six months after nod, Ludhiana MC yet to procure five fogging machines

More than six months after the Municipal Corporation (MC) prepared an estimate for five fogging machines sanctioned under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the equipment intended for Ward 93 is yet to be procured.

Congress councillor Bhupinder Kaur has taken up the issue with the authorities, alleging the proposal is pending at the MC-level despite administrative approval.

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The five machines estimated to cost around Rs 3.12 lakh were sanctioned on the recommendation of MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The estimate was prepared by the MC executive engineer (workshop) in February.

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An MC official, requesting not to be named, said the proposal was prepared and forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner (DC). He was, however, not aware of its present status.

“I will have to check the status before I can comment on the matter,” the official said.

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Councillor Bhupinder questioned why the proposal had not yet been placed before the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC). She argued that the delay was concerning as the machines were meant for a public-health requirement and funds for the project had already been sanctioned.

Bhupinder expressed concern that the delay could hamper preventive measures against vector-borne diseases, including dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

In a representation, she urged the authorities to place the proposal before the F&CC without further delay and complete the procurement within seven days. She also sought an inquiry into the reasons for the pendency and fixing of responsibility, if any, for the delay.

The issue has also posed questions over the implementation of other MPLADS works in the area. The councillor referred to an earlier proposal for the installation of a tubewell under the scheme, claiming the work had faced delays and required intervention by senior officials.