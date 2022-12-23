Overcharging at DAC parking lot: DC sends notice to contractor

Ludhiana, December 22
After Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi raised the matter regarding overcharging at the multi-level parking lot in the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here, the Deputy Commissioner has sent a notice to the contractor concerned.
Major Amarjit Singh Batth (retd) said that he was asked to pay more than the prescribed parking fee for his two-wheeler at the multi-level parking lot on Thursday. He said the parking fee was mentioned as Rs 11.80 (including GST) on the slip that was issued to him but a man, who was collecting money from visitors, charged Rs 20 from him today. “When I raised an objection, the man concerned said that the parking fee slip is old and now parking fee is Rs 20 for a two-wheeler”, he said.
Batth said when he had visited the parking lot a few days back, then also Rs 20 was demanded for parking a two-wheeler. He said there should be transparency at all.
MLA Gurpreet Gogi said that he had asked the administration to take strict action against the contractor for fleecing the visitors.
