Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 10

Residents of various areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation along the Buddha Nullah faced a tough time due to the overflowing drain. At certain locations, water from the nullah is flowing back into sewers, leading to accumulation of filthy water on streets of multiple areas. Even in the evening, the nullah continued to flow at a dangerous level.

On Monday, water from the drain overflowed from New Deep Nagar, causing streets in that area to be flooded with dirty water. The MC deployed its employees to pump out the accumulated water.

Besides, the accumulation of the nullah water persists in Shivpuri, New Madhopuri, Tajpur Road and nearby areas. Dhoka Mohalla and other low-lying areas continued to suffer from the accumulation of dirty water without any respite.

On Monday evening, former councillor Rocky Bhatia said streets of Chander Nagar were flooded with dirty water from the nullah, resulting in a distressing situation for residents. MC’s SDO Anshul Garcha said measures were being taken to drain out water.

There have been reports of sewer system failures in certain parts. It is attributed to the temporary closure of Bhattian and Tajpur Road STPs due to the swollen Sutlej and drain.