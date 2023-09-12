Overflowing sewer troubles visitors at Nehru Rose Garden

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

Visitors to Nehru Rose Garden are encountering inconveniences stemming from various issues. They have voiced their concerns about a sewer manhole that often overflows near the children’s play area, particularly the swings, and are urging the municipal authorities to take the necessary steps to resolve this problem.

The unpleasant odour emanating from this affected area is causing distress to the people. A morning walker has submitted a complaint to the Municipal Corporation, highlighting the unsanitary conditions and damaged sections of the garden’s footpaths. The complainant expressed, “The garden has been neglected for quite some time now, with litter scattered around and a pervasive foul smell due to overflowing sewer. Some sections of walking paths are deteriorating, fountains remain non-operational, and the pools are in a state of disrepair. The lighting situation is also bad.”

Vijay Baweja, a city resident, pointed out that the foul smell primarily originates from the overflowing sewer near the swings. It has become challenging to pass through this area, and children are unable to use a few swings due to the unsanitary conditions. The sewer issue should be addressed at the earliest, he said.

A visitor, Lovely Kapoor, emphasised the need for the civic body to take essential measures to ensure the garden’s proper maintenance, particularly concerning the sewerage system.

An official from the MC’s horticulture wing, Kirpal Singh, stated that the horticulture staff is diligently carrying out their duties. However, he clarified that the overflowing sewer issue falls under the responsibility of the MC’s operation and maintenance (O&M) branch, while the maintenance of footpaths is managed by the MC’s building and road (B&R) branch.

When contacted, MC’s SDO (O&M), Arjun Sikka, said he will look into the matter and requisite measures will be taken to fix the issue.