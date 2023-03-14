Overflowing sewers in Prem Nagar a health hazard

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 13

Officials claimed to have resolved years old problem of overflowing sewage in majority of areas of Ward 28 after improving the sewerage system and making a sewerage disposal unit functional.

However, residents said the problem of overflowing sewers in a few areas, including Prem Nagar, in the ward is yet to be resolved.

Many of the ‘vehras’ (quarters for migrant labourers) are also located in Prem Nagar and nearby areas. Residents of Prem Nagar said they were still forced to live under unsanitary conditions in the area.

On the other hand, MC’’s O&M branch officials blamed many vehra dwellers for dumping polythene and other solid waste in sewers due to which these remain choked in Prem Nagar.

Some of the non-metalled roads in Prem Nagar were found flooded with sewage and plastic waste, including banned carry bags, recently too. Pedestrians and motorists are facing inconvenience while passing through such ways.

A group of residents at Prem Nagar said: “We have no relief from overflowing sewers to date in our area. The risk of disease outbreaks remains high here, more in summer. We demand the civic body to get the problem of overflowing sewers resolved in our area at the earliest. Schoolchildren are often forced to suffer a lot when they pass through streets flooded with sewage.”

A resident of nearby New Durga Colony, Anuj Kumar, said: “No doubt, there is relief from the years old problem of overflowing sewers in New Durga Colony since the sewerage disposal has been made functional in the ward. But sewerage-related problems still exist here. Cleaning of sewer lines must be ensured on time. The sewerage system needs to be improved.”

Meanwhile, the residents also complained about some damaged sewer manholes in New Durga Colony and nearby locations.

Councillor from Ward 28 Paramjit Singh admitted that the issue in Prem Nagar was yet to be resolved.

He said: “There is a need to deploy jetting machines to clean sewers in Prem Nagar. Super suction machines must be deployed after every three-four months to ensure proper functioning of the sewerage system in the entire ward.”

MC’s SDO Kamal said, “In about 90 per cent of the areas in the ward there is no overflowing sewage as the sewerage system has been improved there. The desilting process was underway in remaining areas too. Actually, the main reason behind choked sewers in Prem Nagar and other affected areas was the dumping of plastic and other waste into sewers by dwellers of a number of vehras. Such violations need to be curbed strictly. It is not possible to deploy super suction machines after every few months. If the vehra dwellers stop dumping solid waste in sewer lines, there would be no sewerage-related problem.”