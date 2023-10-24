Overflowing sewers on Panj Peer Road long-standing issue

The persistent issue of overflowing sewage and the accumulation of foul-smelling water during rainy days on Panj Peer Road, which was previously part of Ward 78 (old), remains unresolved. The residents are urging the government to instruct the MC Ludhiana to address this ongoing problem.

Throughout the recent rainy season, the residents of Panj Peer Road continued to grapple with severe waterlogging. In 2021, the municipal corporation attempted to mitigate the issue by constructing a channel to redirect the collected water into the nearby Barewal drain. However, cow dung is usually dumped into the drain, leading to blockages due to the absence of any preventive measures in place.

Pankaj Prabhakar, a resident, expressed that whenever there was even a brief spell of rain, the sewers would overflow on Panj Peer Road, resulting in the substantial accumulation of sewage mixed with rainwater. He stressed the need for a permanent solution, as many residents from various colonies along the road are compelled to endure these conditions during rainy days. Another resident pointed out that there are dairy units in the area, but there is a lack of cleanliness in their vicinity.

It is noteworthy that the municipal corporation has invested significant funds in various projects aimed at resolving the sewerage issues on Panj Peer Road in the past. They have used super suction machines to clean the sewers, but the problem still persists here.

Furthermore, rainwater logging is a recurring issue near Kali Mata Mandir on Hambran Road due to which the commuters are forced to face inconveniences. A senior citizen from Rishi Nagar, Satish Thaman, emphasised the urgency of addressing the rainwater logging problem. He stated that several parks are being neglected in different parts of Rishi Nagar, with wild grass growing in different sections, and residents have reported sightings of snakes in the area. He emphasized the need for the authorities to address these issues and ensure regular cleanliness in the regions.

Thaman also drew attention to the frequent problem of clogged sewers in different parts of Rishi Nagar, demanding an upgradation of the sewerage system and the Balloke sewerage treatment plant.

Former Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu could not be contacted for comments.