Overflowing sewers: Residents threaten to intensify stir

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 6

Upset over the frequent overflow of sewerage, residents of Dehliz Choongi locality threatened to intensify stir if the issue was not resolved permanently by this Sunday.

An ultimatum was given during a dharna on the Dehliz Road. The dharna was later lifted after protesters were persuaded to do so by the officials of the city police station.

The protesters, led by Raghubir Singh and Nathi Ram, regretted that their repetitive pleas to get the issue of sewerage overflow fixed had fallen on the deaf ears of the authorities at the Municipal Council of the city and Chhanna Village Panchayat.

“When our repeated requests failed to ensure any action, we had to resort to organising a dharna and block the road to draw attention of officials concerned,” one of the protestors said, alleging that students of nearby schools and people walking during funeral processions were the worst affected of all as they had to wade their way through the dirty water on the potholed road.

Before lifting the dharna, the protesters handed over a memorandum meant for Executive Magistrate (Ahmedgarh) to the police personnel who had come to disperse them.

Chhanna village sarpanch Rachhpal Kaur Samra said the drainage pipes of the locality had been connected with the main pipe of the town and their maintenance was the responsibility of the Municipal Council. As far as the repair of the damaged road was concerned, it was to be undertaken by the state government agencies, she added.

Executive Officer Chandra Prakash Wadhwa claimed that the stagnant water was cleared from the road after the dharna was called off and the issue would be resolved permanently in the near future.

“When we came to know about the issue, we sent a team to clear the blockage causing the overflow of sewerage. Officials concerned in the Civil Department have been asked to do the needful to get the issue resolved permanently,” Wadhwa said.

