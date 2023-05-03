Overflowing sewers trouble people at Mini Rose Garden

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 2

Several parts of Giaspura near the Mini Rose Garden have remained neglected for years as far as the problem of overflowing sewers is concerned. The Municipal Corporation has failed to address the long-standing issue. Despite residents’ complaints about poor sanitary conditions in the area, their appeals to the civic body seem to have fallen

on deaf ears.

The residents demand that the state government hold MC officials responsible for finding a permanent solution to the problem. They added that many people suffer from skin infections after coming into contact with dirty water there.

In the badly-affected areas of Mini Rose Garden and nearby localities, residents have been facing the problem of overflowing sewers for more than six years, but no concrete steps have been taken to address the issue.

Satya Parkash Singh, who lives near the garden, said the park remains flooded with sewage due to lack of action by the authorities concerned. The sewers also overflow into their street, he added.

Another resident, a member of Yadav Ahir Mahasabha, Punjab, said that coloured water, which appears to be industrial wastewater, flows out of sewer manholes in the area and accumulates in the park and nearby areas.

Despite prior complaints to civic body officials about sewage accumulation in the Mini Rose Garden, no action has been taken, he added.

Former councillor Jaspal Singh Giaspura said the MC must solve the sewer-related problem near the Mini Rose Garden to prevent the accumulation of dirty water in the garden.

The MC’s Superintending Engineer concerned could not be contacted for his comment on the matter.

Sewers near gas tragedy site cleaned

In a separate development, the Municipal Corporation is cleaning sewers near the gas tragedy site on the Sua Road of Giaspura. Civic body staff and machines have been deployed for the cleaning of the sewer line on the Sua Road.