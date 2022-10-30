Overseas alumni come out in support of Punjab Agricultural University VC

Ludhiana, October 29
After teaching and non-teaching staff and students of Punjab Agricultural University, now overseas alumni associations of PAU have also come forward in support of Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.
The North American PAU Alumni Association (NAPAUAA) has expressed shock and disappointment over the Punjab Governor’s sudden decision of asking the Punjab Government to remove the incumbent PAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr SS Gosal.
The association lamented that the ongoing public political tussle between the Governor and the Chief Minister of Punjab had not only humiliated Dr Gosal, a renowned biotechnologist, but also tarnished the reputation and image of PAU.
