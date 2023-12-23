Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 22

Speed thrills but kills! It has proved true in Ludhiana as well, if the statistics of road accidents caused due to high speed of vehicles are any indication.

While maximum road mishaps in the state’s biggest and largest city, in terms of area and population, had been caused due to overspeeding, jumping red light had proved to be the second most fatal cause of accidents in Ludhiana during 2022, a national report has revealed.

The report, ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’, prepared by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (transport research wing), was released by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently. It has classified road mishaps according to the type of traffic violations in the million-plus cities during 2022. Ludhiana was the only city from Punjab covered under the report.

According to the report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, a maximum of 298 of the total 467 road accidents that had been reported in Ludhiana last year had occurred due to overspeeding, which had left 222 persons dead and 99 injured, including 83 seriously.

While Ludhiana has ranked 39th in the list of 50 million-plus cities in the country with respect to number of road accidents due to overspeeding, it has ranked 20th in deaths due to overspeeding mishaps in India’s million-plus cities.

The jumping of red light caused 74 road accidents, leaving 58 dead and 22 injured, including 16 seriously, in Ludhiana during 2022.

The third biggest cause of road mishaps here turned out to be use of mobile phones while driving, which had caused 47 accidents, leaving 32 dead and 28 injured, including 19 seriously.

While driving on the wrong side had caused 30 road mishaps, leaving 31 dead and 15 injured, including 11 seriously, the drunken driving/ consumption of alcohol and drugs during driving had led to 18 accidents, in which 21 persons had lost their lives and 10 had sustained injuries, including 5 seriously.

The report also classified the road accidents caused due to road features in the million-plus cities across the country last year.

In Ludhiana, a maximum of 276 road mishaps had occurred on straight roads, leaving 188 dead and 117 injured, including 99 seriously.

While Ludhiana has ranked 42nd in the country with respect to number of road mishaps on straight roads, it has ranked 26th in the number of deaths in accidents on straight roads in the country’s 50 million-plus cities.

Among other road features causing accidents in Ludhiana last year, two mishaps had been reported on curved roads, leaving two dead and two seriously injured; 16 accidents had occurred on bridges, leaving 15 dead and seven injured, including five seriously; 10 mishaps had been reported on culverts, leaving eight dead and six seriously injured; two accidents had occurred on steep grades, leaving two dead and three seriously injured; one mishap had been reported on the road where the construction work was undergoing, leaving two dead; while 160 road accidents had occurred on other roads, in which 147 persons had lost their lives and 39 persons had sustained injuries, including 19 seriously.

NOT ABLE TO CUT DEATHS, SAYS GADKARI

“It is indeed a matter of great concern that despite the continuous efforts of the government in this regard and our commitments for cutting fatalities to half, we have not been able to register significant progress on this front. As a responsible nation, it is our duty to address underlying causes and work relentlessly towards creating a safer road environment,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister.