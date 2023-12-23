 Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 22

Speed thrills but kills! It has proved true in Ludhiana as well, if the statistics of road accidents caused due to high speed of vehicles are any indication.

While maximum road mishaps in the state’s biggest and largest city, in terms of area and population, had been caused due to overspeeding, jumping red light had proved to be the second most fatal cause of accidents in Ludhiana during 2022, a national report has revealed.

The report, ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’, prepared by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (transport research wing), was released by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently. It has classified road mishaps according to the type of traffic violations in the million-plus cities during 2022. Ludhiana was the only city from Punjab covered under the report.

According to the report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, a maximum of 298 of the total 467 road accidents that had been reported in Ludhiana last year had occurred due to overspeeding, which had left 222 persons dead and 99 injured, including 83 seriously.

While Ludhiana has ranked 39th in the list of 50 million-plus cities in the country with respect to number of road accidents due to overspeeding, it has ranked 20th in deaths due to overspeeding mishaps in India’s million-plus cities.

The jumping of red light caused 74 road accidents, leaving 58 dead and 22 injured, including 16 seriously, in Ludhiana during 2022.

The third biggest cause of road mishaps here turned out to be use of mobile phones while driving, which had caused 47 accidents, leaving 32 dead and 28 injured, including 19 seriously.

While driving on the wrong side had caused 30 road mishaps, leaving 31 dead and 15 injured, including 11 seriously, the drunken driving/ consumption of alcohol and drugs during driving had led to 18 accidents, in which 21 persons had lost their lives and 10 had sustained injuries, including 5 seriously.

The report also classified the road accidents caused due to road features in the million-plus cities across the country last year.

In Ludhiana, a maximum of 276 road mishaps had occurred on straight roads, leaving 188 dead and 117 injured, including 99 seriously.

While Ludhiana has ranked 42nd in the country with respect to number of road mishaps on straight roads, it has ranked 26th in the number of deaths in accidents on straight roads in the country’s 50 million-plus cities.

Among other road features causing accidents in Ludhiana last year, two mishaps had been reported on curved roads, leaving two dead and two seriously injured; 16 accidents had occurred on bridges, leaving 15 dead and seven injured, including five seriously; 10 mishaps had been reported on culverts, leaving eight dead and six seriously injured; two accidents had occurred on steep grades, leaving two dead and three seriously injured; one mishap had been reported on the road where the construction work was undergoing, leaving two dead; while 160 road accidents had occurred on other roads, in which 147 persons had lost their lives and 39 persons had sustained injuries, including 19 seriously.

NOT ABLE TO CUT DEATHS, SAYS GADKARI

“It is indeed a matter of great concern that despite the continuous efforts of the government in this regard and our commitments for cutting fatalities to half, we have not been able to register significant progress on this front. As a responsible nation, it is our duty to address underlying causes and work relentlessly towards creating a safer road environment,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage; Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter among attendees

2
World

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

3
Punjab

In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31

4
Sports

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI president

5
Trending

Couple in Italy miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes the same day

6
Punjab

‘End of a poetic dream’: Amrita Pritam's long-time companion, poet and artist Imroz dies at 97

7
Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

9
Sports

Virat Kohli returns to India due to family emergency, Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of Test series against South Africa

10
India

Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF chief VR Chaudhari

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues

The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

The Newark Police Service has started an investigation

Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP

Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP

Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...

Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion

Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion

Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie

WFI setback, Punia returns Padma Shri

WFI setback, wrestler Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri


Cities

View All

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Amit Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

Corruption case: Ex-Improvement Trust law officer surrenders in court

20-yr-old woman consumes poisonous substance, dies

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

Appoint new Adviser, Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Cops detain Congmen protesting Shah’s visit

Bizman accused of cheating Kher denied anticipatory bail

CAT: 8 from tricity score over 99 percentile

ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal for appearance on January 3 in excise policy case

Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for 3rd time, asks him to appear on Jan 3

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear on January 3

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea rejected

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

Delhi court grants police 60 more days to complete NewsClick probe

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Rinku

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

2 inmates die in Hoshiarpur jail under mysterious circumstances

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

4 nabbed, 249 kg of poppy husk seized

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

High Court directs DGP (Prisons) to submit affidavit on ‘selfie’ by Patiala jail inmate

PUTA boycotts exams : Pending salaries will be released soon: Cheema

Leaders seek relief for villages affected by late blight attack