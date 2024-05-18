Overworked ‘machines’: It’s just Rs 3,000 in salary for mid-day workers

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 17

Neelam Devi has to pedal her bicycle for about 22 km daily to reach Government Primary Smart School, Sarabha Nagar, to perform her duty as a mid-day worker. After hard work of over 8 hours, she pedals back home in this scorching heat. But at the month’s end, she is entitled to a paltry Rs 3,000 as the monthly salary.

Hers is not an isolated case. Like Neelam, there are others — Manjit Kaur, Rajni Bala and Rani Kaur — who do a lot of hard work but their salary remains Rs 3,000 a month.

I am working here, cooking meals for students for over 20 years and I get just Rs 3,000. I come from Phullanwal on an auto-rickshaw, which takes away Rs 40 daily. Add to that the sweltering heat, and my situation does not look rosy at all. Manjit Kaur, Mid-day worker

“Now, you tell me, is it justified?” asked Manjit Kaur from this reporter. “I am working here, cooking meals for students for over 20 years and I get just Rs 3,000. I come from Phullanwal on an auto-rickshaw, which takes away Rs 40 daily. Add to that the sweltering heat, and my situation does not look rosy at all,” added Kaur.

Rajni Bala said she comes from Thakkarwal on bicycle. “Cold, hot or rain, I need to reach the school to prepare a meal for the students. I take leave only when there is an emergency back home or I fall sick, otherwise, I work like a machine to get Rs 3,000. It is not easy to leave the kids back home and come here to cook meals, but the empty stomachs of the family need filling,” she rued.

In schools with a high student strength, they often get all worked up cooking meals, especially chapattis.

A mid-day meal worker at Government Primary School, Sunet, said the school has a strength of over 1,200 students and on the days when chapattis are to be served, the workers prepare at least two chapattis per child. “Suppose there are 1,000 students present, we have to cook over 2,000 chapattis in this heatwave, standing near the flames for a long time. At times, I feel that I will collapse, but then God provides me courage to carry on,” said the mid-day meal worker.

Long back, they had visited the then Channi government and there was an increase of about Rs 700 per worker. “We used to get salaries for 10 months, the working months. For the holidays, the government used to cut the salaries, but then the Channi government decided to provide us with salaries for all 12 months. After that, no government came to our assistance. We had apprised the AAP government’s Education Minister of our situation, but to no avail,” said Manjit Kaur.

The mid-day meal workers are to prepare the meals for government school students till Class VIII. Starting from peeling vegetables to cooking chapattis, washing utensils and serving meals to students, everything is done by the workers for just Rs 3,000 a month. They ask is such treatment justified?

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.