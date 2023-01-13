Owing to increasing passenger traffic, trains to get extra coaches

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 12

In order to cope with increasing passenger traffic, the Northern Railway authorities have decided to add extra coaches in a few trains on a temporary basis. The move aims at enhancing the total carrying capacity of the trains that have been operating at full capacity.

As per the officials, wether the trains would continue to run with additional coaches depended on a review report which would be conducted at the expiration of the stipulated time and a new decision would be taken after taking into consideration the then volume of passenger traffic.