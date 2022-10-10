Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 9

After a blast occurred at a metal factory near Dehlon which left seven injured, the Dehlon police have booked Ravinder Kalia and Deepak Singh, the owner and in-charge, respectively, of the aluminium factory, Atharva Metal Craft Private Limited, under Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosives Act, and Sections 336, 337 and 338 of the IPC on Saturday night.

On the basis of circumstantial evidence, the suspects have been found responsible for ordering the victims of the blast to process the metallic scrap that contained explosive materials.

Akshay Kumar Tadia, a worker at the factory and a native of Madhya Pradesh, alleged that Ravinder and Deepak had ordered the workers to process scrap in the bailing machine on Friday night, even when the components of the scrap had not been segregated.

“As told by Ravinder and Deepak, I, along with Raj Kumar and Shivam, started making bails of the scrap in the bailing machine as usual. It was at 6.30 am on Saturday that a blast took place when we took out the bails from the machine and put them on the floor,” Tadia said, adding that the blast was so powerful that the equipment in the factory were also damaged badly.

He informed the police that four injured workers, which included himself, were admitted to Sood Hospital, Ahmedgarh, by staff of the factory. Other workers, Durgesh, Ravi Kumar and Ram Babu, were shifted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) at Ludhiana. Their condition was stated to be critical.

Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh said an FIR had been registered against Ravinder and Deepak on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

“Having collected information about the circumstances leading to the incident during the day, we apprised our seniors of observations and registered an FIR on Saturday,” the SHO said.

