Owner of Society Cinema in Ludhiana shoots self at residence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

A city-based businessman reportedly shot himself with a licenced weapon at his house in Panchsheel Vihar last night.

The deceased has been identified as Tajeshwar Singh Malhotra, alias Raja. He was owner of Society Cinema, near Clock Tower.

As per the information, yesterday night he was talking to his son, who is studying in Dubai. Soon after hanging up the phone he went to the bathroom where he shot himself in the head.

Deceased Raja was running ill from the past few years. He was also suffering from liver disease. Sources even said he was under depression, but its reason was still unknown.

Sources said Raja had handed over his licenced weapon to his mother. A few days ago, he took the weapon back and used it to end his life.

Investigating officer ASI Hardeep Singh said on the statement of the deceased’s mother, inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, were initiated. The police said family did not suspect any foul play behind Raja’s death. The family told the police that Raja committed suicide due to tension.