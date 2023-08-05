Oxford prof visits PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 4

Pritam Singh Gill, Professor of Economics at Oxford Brookes Business School, met with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and other university officers during a visit to the varsity.

During the meeting, Gill shared that a ‘Guru Nanak Junior Research Fellowship’ was recently introduced at Oxford University in the UK. “This prestigious academic fellowship aims to foster research into the life and philosophy of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the first Guru in Sikh religion,” he said.

The Oxford professor said that by advancing research into the Guru’s life and teachings, the fellowship would help uncover the contemporary relevance of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s profound wisdom and its impact on various aspects of society.

Gill highlighted the significance of Oxford University as the ideal location for this fellowship, given its strong academic offerings and the larger British-Indian community in the UK. Oxford University was already having chairs and programmes on Christian, Islamic and Hindu studies as well as on Buddhism and Judaism, he added.

He said the establishment of the fellowship would play a crucial role in strengthening the academic ties between the Oxford University and the Indian diaspora, further fostering the understanding and appreciation of Sikh heritage and culture.

The PAU VC also expressed delight at the launch of the Guru Nanak Junior Research Fellowship at Oxford University. He lauded the initiative as a commendable step towards promoting inter-faith harmony and peace-building.

