PABI trained start-up triumphs at spice fair

Ludhiana, June 7
In a remarkable achievement, One Swaadumlabh Production, a start-up incubated at the Punjab Agricultural University’s Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), has been honored at the National Cooperative Spice Fair 2024, held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, recently.
The spice fair organised by the Cooperation Department, Government of Rajasthan, and Rajasthan State Cooperative Consumer Union Ltd, Jaipur, was a grand celebration of innovation and excellence in spice production. Held at the Jawahar Kala Kendra, the fair provided a platform for showcasing the best in spice production and processing.
One Swaadumlabh Production was awarded for its outstanding contribution and excellence in spice production and training.
