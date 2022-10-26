PAC activist 'stopped' from attending Punjab CM's event

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 25

Col CM Lakhanpal, an activist of Public Action Committee (PAC) — the NGO which was at the forefront of the agitation against the Mattewara textile park — was prevented from attending the state-level function held here today to mark Vishwakarma Day celebrations. The event, which was also attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was organised at Ramgarhia College, which is in fact run by a trust headed by another PAC member, Ranjodh Singh.

Explaining the incident, Mahinder Singh Sekhon of PAC said, “We had come well in time for the function and had settled in our chairs when some senior police and intelligence officials, including Sahnewal SHO, came and made some enquiries. After a while, the SHO returned and requested Col Lakhanpal to come with him. He took him outside and after a short discussion, made it clear that Col Lakhanpal was not allowed to attend the event. He did not offer any reasons.”

Another PAC member, Dr Amandeep Singh Bains said the incident was not only an insulting behaviour towards a senior citizen and a retired army officer, but was also grossly unprofessional. The police intelligence did not seem to know that Col Lakhanpal was a duly invited guest at the event, he added. He was in fact there to thank the chief minister, Bains said.

Kapil Arora of the PAC demanded an inquiry into the intelligence failure of the Punjab Govt. He questioned as to how they could suspect such an ex-army officer of any indiscipline at such an event. Besides chief organizer Ranjodh Singh of the Ramgarhia Educational Trust, other PAC members who were present at the event included Jaskirat Singh, Mahinder Singh Sekhon, Maninderjit Singh and Dr Virendra Mishra.