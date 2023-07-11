PAC activists call for return of panchayat, farm lands

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 10

Activists of Public Action Committee — Mattewara, Sutlej, Buddha Dariya, along with residents of Sekhowal village, other affected areas and functionaries of Bharti Kisan Union – Charuni and Sidhupur staged a peaceful protest at the GLADA office here against the U-turn of the Punjab Government on the promise to scrap the Mattewara Textile Park project and questionable action of GLADA and other government departments to take possession of land in the Mattewara forest which rightfully belonged to small farmers or seed farms carrying out agricultural research and development.

Condemning the about-turn by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on the issue of setting up the industry on the reserved forest land, the protesting environmentalists said the government was again picking up the rightly cancelled ill-conceived plan, which would wreak havoc on the environment while also generating more pollution that was already choking residents of the industrial hub.

Recalling covert attempts by GLADA to take possession of around 1,000 acres from out of the holdings of the Sekhowal panchayat and seed farms, the PAC activists urged the state government to fulfil its

promises in right earnest by deciding in favour of restoration of 416-acre land to the Sekhowal

panchayat and reverse the plan for its transfer to GLADA for the textile park project, which stood cancelled in all respects.

Claiming that it would be a right step, the protesters asserted that the land in question was the only source of livelihood for the entire village.

Further, the PAC wanted the government to return the 500 acres transferred to GLADA from the potato seed farm, animal husbandry farm and other agriculture research farms as the fertile land could be used for farmers’ interest and as well as agricultural research that the state badly required nowadays. They also called for a Vigilance Bureau inquiry to unmask political and other elements who had their eyes on the prime piece of land for their vested interests.

The PAC called upon the government not to fiddle with the idea of giving new lease of life to the ‘now defunct’ textile park project and on the contrary, work for the fulfilment of other promises such as rejuvenation of rivers, forests, flood plains and to protect biodiversity of Punjab, which were important for the future of the state and its future generations.