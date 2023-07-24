PAC activists visit 50 MLD CETP, seeks registration of FIR

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 23

The Public Action Committee (PAC) for Mattewara, Sutlej and Buddha Dariya has demanded registration of an FIR under appropriate sections in the case of illegal sewer lines being detected by joint teams of engineers of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

After a visit to the 50 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) of Punjab Dyers, PAC activists said dyeing units had illegally connected their overflow lines directly to the sewer system of the city and further to the 225 MLD STP constructed with public money.

PAC member Kuldeep Singh Khaira said: “It is an amazing incident in which the MC and the PPCB had detected the source of illegal connection and then their engineers were denied entry into the premises of 50 MLD CETP by directors of the CETP which is a criminal offence.”

He said during their visit today, the PAC members found that all digging work done by the joint team of the MC and the PPCB had been filled up with mud and closed. Obviously, someone did not want the public to see the crime site. However, it also amounted to tampering with the evidence and deserved a criminal case to be registered against the culprits.

Another PAC activist Jaskirat Singh said: “This criminal act needs investigation by the police and law enforcement agencies. We demand that the MC should report the matter to the police. We also urge the Commissioner of Police to take cognisance of the matter and deal firmly with offenders.”

