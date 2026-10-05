PAC calls for restoration of Buddha Dariya, protection of Sutlej floodplains

The Public Action Committee (PAC), Mattewara Forest, Sutlej and Buddha Dariya, has called for a coordinated programme to restore the Buddha Dariya, protect the Sutlej floodplains and regulate development in the ecologically sensitive areas along the watercourse here on Sunday.

The demand followed a reconnaissance and field assessment undertaken by a PAC team, comprising advocate Yogesh Khanna, S Dan Singh Osahan, Vikrant Dogra, Jaskaran Singh and Col CM Lakhanpal. The team surveyed areas along the Northern Bypass, Agrotech industrial units, research centres of Punjab Agricultural University, Forest Department areas and villages, including Gorsian and Noorpur Bet, before reaching the Sutlej.

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During the visit, the team collected a preliminary water sample from the dariya near the bridge at Talwara village on the Northern Bypass. The field reading showed TDS of 715 while the pH was reported to be above 8. The PAC said these were preliminary readings and detailed laboratory testing was needed to establish the extent of pollution, including organic, microbial and industrial contamination.

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The team also observed black and foul-smelling water flowing through the Buddha Nullah, including the stretch near Bansal Nursing College along the highway.

The PAC expressed concern over possible groundwater contamination along both banks of the watercourse. It said the extent, depth and causes of any contamination should be established through systematic groundwater sampling and a hydrogeological study.

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The committee also flagged increasing residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial development in the floodplain landscape. It sought verification of land-use designations and permissions in areas where industrial units were reportedly coming up in zones understood to be meant for residential use.

The PAC has proposed a joint survey of all discharge points and drains, laboratory testing of groundwater and drinking-water sources, mapping of flood-prone areas and natural drainage channels and protection of the floodplain from unplanned development.

The committee suggested that, after environmental suitability is established, the area could also be explored for nature walks, birdwatching and environmental education. The PAC proposed a 30-day deadline for a joint inspection and sampling plan, 60 days for initial findings and floodplain mapping and 90 days for a phased restoration plan.