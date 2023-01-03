PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

Members of a public action committee (PAC) lodged a complaint with the Irrigation Department against a garbage dump (secondary garbage collection point of the MC) near the bank of the Sidhwan Canal on Gill Road here. Alleging that the dump is illegal and the MC failed to remove it, they sought action in the matter.

Today, the committee through Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Kapil Dev filed a complaint to the Executive Engineer of the Sidhwan Canal Division, Irrigation Department, Ludhiana, against the MC for not removing the dump.

They said the PAC had been regularly raising the issue of the “unauthorised” dump for the past two years but despite their protests, the Municipal Corporation never bothered to shift it to the nearby static compactor.

They alleged garbage and plastic waste from the dump fall into the Sidhwan Canal at the time of loading of garbage in tippers by the MC as well as due to wind too.

“We have already moved the NGT against dumping of waste into the Sidhwan Canal,” the PAC members said.

MC Health Officer Vipul Malhotra said it was a secondary garbage collection point and the civic body was making efforts to shift it to another place.

Irrigation Department’s Executive Engineer Sandeep Singh Mangat said a complaint had been received and he would look into the matter.